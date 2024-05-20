STF Management LP Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 156.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,765,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,474,000 after buying an additional 284,772 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,466,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,672,000 after buying an additional 28,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.58. 5,492,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

