STF Management LP Acquires 130 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after buying an additional 1,194,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000,000 after buying an additional 63,411 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,529,000 after buying an additional 48,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,862,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.33. The company had a trading volume of 939,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,337. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $165.13 and a one year high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.11 and its 200-day moving average is $232.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,540 shares of company stock valued at $19,955,286. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

