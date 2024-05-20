STF Management LP Acquires 160 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,059,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,012,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,480,000 after purchasing an additional 93,984 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,062,000 after acquiring an additional 962,987 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at $41,468,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,298 shares of company stock worth $33,247,394. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.47. 988,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.13 and a 12 month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

