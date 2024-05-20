STF Management LP Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

STF Management LP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.2% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,810,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,126. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $199.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.52 and a 200-day moving average of $166.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

