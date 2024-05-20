STF Management LP Has $3.14 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

STF Management LP increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.5% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $30,902,933.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675,641,331 shares in the company, valued at $110,082,242,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $30,902,933.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675,641,331 shares in the company, valued at $110,082,242,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,670,580 shares of company stock worth $1,085,516,139 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,230. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $192.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.45 and its 200-day moving average is $159.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

