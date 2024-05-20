Trexquant Investment LP Buys 126,527 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 160.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 33,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.36. 5,599,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,510,971. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.32.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,261 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,929. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

