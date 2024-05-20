Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 184.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,089 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Rollins worth $12,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Rollins by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Rollins by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $1,617,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rollins by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,709 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $9,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $46.79. 1,316,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,558 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Report on ROL

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.