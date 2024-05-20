Trexquant Investment LP Buys 483,423 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 168.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,423 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.22% of Mattel worth $14,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Mattel by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mattel

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $446,975.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAT

Mattel Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.34. 2,592,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.