Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 760,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,530 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

NYSE CCL traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 52,345,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,898,740. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

