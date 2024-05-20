Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 336,186 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 336,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,021,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MGM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,846,068. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

