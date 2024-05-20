Trexquant Investment LP Takes $14.21 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 943,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,850,000 after buying an additional 124,673 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,228,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,182,987,000 after purchasing an additional 553,695 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $594.01. The company had a trading volume of 805,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $576.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.41. The stock has a market cap of $226.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total transaction of $5,647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,558,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.72, for a total value of $5,647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,558,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,486,980 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

