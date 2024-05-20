Trexquant Investment LP Has $12.39 Million Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.14% of Core & Main worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after buying an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,771,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,707,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after buying an additional 1,740,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,282,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,812,000 after buying an additional 1,187,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Shares of CNM stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $2,895,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,950.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $2,895,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,950.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,912.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,202 over the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

