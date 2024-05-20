Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.16% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $13,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.01. 481,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,509. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

