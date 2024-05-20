Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 183.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 253,985 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.12% of Pure Storage worth $13,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Pure Storage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 515,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 16,710 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,881. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

