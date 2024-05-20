STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $113.80 Million

STP (STPT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market cap of $113.80 million and approximately $32.55 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STP has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001434 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,644.35 or 1.00140966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011590 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00096241 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05780619 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $10,380,849.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

