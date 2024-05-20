D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,572 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $532.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,096. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $534.24. The stock has a market cap of $459.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $517.07 and a 200 day moving average of $491.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

