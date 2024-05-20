Sachetta LLC Acquires Shares of 6,517 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.86. The company had a trading volume of 888,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $116.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

