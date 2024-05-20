The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Reduced by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 139,042 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 5.8% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $125,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,315,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 81,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,192,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,079,497. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.