JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $54.22. 773,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,679,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.12.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.