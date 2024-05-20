JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $54.22. 773,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,679,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.12.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 421,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,413 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 777,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 143,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the period.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

