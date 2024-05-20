Kava Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00000983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $743.90 million and $21.46 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00055382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00019062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012442 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008257 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,253 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.