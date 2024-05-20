Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.18 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $13.32 or 0.00019062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $6.18 billion and $108.73 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00055382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012442 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008257 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,853,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,082,910 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

