Substratum Market Cap Hits $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.80 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011030 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001445 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,880.82 or 0.99998641 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011533 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00095299 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00026031 USD and is up 8.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

