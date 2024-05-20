Worldcoin (WLD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $248.02 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $5.00 or 0.00007155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $248.02 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,417,055 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 214,408,035.8057928 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 4.82964907 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 286 active market(s) with $206,548,277.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

