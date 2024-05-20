Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,030 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 2.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $43,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 15,371.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 46.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,491,137 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.9 %

WMT stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,575,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,783,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

