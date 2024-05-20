Sachetta LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,048,000 after purchasing an additional 680,703 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,673,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,983,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,353,000 after acquiring an additional 286,280 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 213,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average of $70.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

