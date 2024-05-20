Sachetta LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 673 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,812,920,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 77,524.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 641,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,211,390,000 after buying an additional 641,128 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 22.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,064,000 after buying an additional 379,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 84.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,486,000 after buying an additional 340,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in BlackRock by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,544,000 after buying an additional 307,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $805.94. The company had a trading volume of 196,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,506. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $792.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $779.22.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,037 shares of company stock valued at $61,743,127 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

