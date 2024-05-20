Sachetta LLC Buys Shares of 3,118 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.54. The stock had a trading volume of 914,194 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.85.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

