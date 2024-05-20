The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Up 0.5%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $470.52 and last traded at $470.25. Approximately 429,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,321,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $467.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.71 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,319,470,000 after acquiring an additional 338,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after acquiring an additional 412,383 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,693,000 after buying an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,004,153,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,910,897,000 after buying an additional 274,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

