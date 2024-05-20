CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 0.9%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.25 and last traded at $55.74. Approximately 217,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,733,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRSP. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,449,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,992 shares of company stock worth $4,525,135. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,795,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,599,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 141,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.