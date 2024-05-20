Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.88 and last traded at $43.43. Approximately 231,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,415,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

Symbotic Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.95 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,110,447 shares of company stock valued at $275,410,529 over the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth about $426,752,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 690,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 345,386 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,826.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 342,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth about $12,219,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

