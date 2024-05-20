ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $772.41 and last traded at $769.07. 188,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,202,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $765.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $747.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $727.64. The firm has a market cap of $158.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,589. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

