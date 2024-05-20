Associated Banc Corp Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,718 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,155,000 after buying an additional 965,155 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.20. 3,735,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,125,243. The company has a market cap of $134.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

