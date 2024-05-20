D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $59.31 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $59,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,087.2% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 139.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,958.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,966 shares of company stock worth $749,524. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.37 and a 200 day moving average of $240.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.