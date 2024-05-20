Sachetta LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sachetta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.65. The stock had a trading volume of 562,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,097. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $184.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.