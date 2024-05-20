D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $117.05 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $117,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.73 on Monday, reaching $344.60. The company had a trading volume of 481,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $248.82 and a 52-week high of $345.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $332.52 and its 200 day moving average is $315.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

