Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s 8th Largest Position

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,571 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 4.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $85,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $133.29. 1,526,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,694,360. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $598.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

