Sachetta LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VHT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.86. 105,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,283. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.91 and a 200 day moving average of $255.00.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

