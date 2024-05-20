Sachetta LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $770,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,831,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,718,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.85. 4,767,720 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average is $70.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.