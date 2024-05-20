Sachetta LLC Acquires Shares of 1,139 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 26,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 60,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $487.01. 1,867,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,809. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $488.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

