Sachetta LLC Invests $428,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after buying an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 163,053 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,509,000 after acquiring an additional 475,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,237,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,409,000 after acquiring an additional 111,294 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.