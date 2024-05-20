Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,632,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,452,493,000 after purchasing an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,562,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,210,512,000 after buying an additional 103,326 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.94.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SYK traded down $4.60 on Monday, hitting $330.08. 338,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,915. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.20 and a 200 day moving average of $322.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

