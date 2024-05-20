Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195,120 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 27,065 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Express worth $223,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock remained flat at $242.82 during trading hours on Monday. 875,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,177. The company has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.61 and a 200 day moving average of $201.56. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $244.41.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

