Michael G. Atieh Sells 716 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CB traded down $7.46 on Monday, hitting $266.82. 980,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,029. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 82.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.74.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
