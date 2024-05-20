Michael G. Atieh Sells 716 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded down $7.46 on Monday, hitting $266.82. 980,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,029. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 82.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.74.

View Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.