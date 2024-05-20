Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brady Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,259,000. Tiff Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20,517.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 297,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,235,000 after acquiring an additional 296,265 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,673.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,405 shares of company stock worth $15,515,819. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.47. The stock had a trading volume of 439,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,957. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

