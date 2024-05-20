Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,838,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $2,101,848,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $664.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $9.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $670.76. 361,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,659. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $633.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $616.90. The company has a market cap of $187.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

