Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 19,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,909,524,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 214,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,011,000 after purchasing an additional 146,342 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $593.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,260. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,486,980. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

