Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 327,319 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 327,319 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $244,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.88 on Monday, reaching $207.34. The company had a trading volume of 699,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.91.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

