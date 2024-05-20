Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $320.77 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,074,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 287,954 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $320,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of SAP by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $2.40 on Monday, hitting $195.20. The stock had a trading volume of 338,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $199.29.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.3852 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.20.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

