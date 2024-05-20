Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,871 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $270,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,742,000 after purchasing an additional 273,191 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $726,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,329. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.74 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

