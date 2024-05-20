Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $255.64 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 658,517 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Cisco Systems worth $255,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $393,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $749,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 31,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $617,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.18. 11,829,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,265,162. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

